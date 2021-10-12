Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga slams Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia after AAP takes U-turn on Chhath Puja celebrations

New Delhi: BJP national secretary of youth wing Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga slammed Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for writing a letter to Union Home Minister Mansukh Mandaviya seeking guidelines for the upcoming Chhath Puja.

“Did you open shops during Eid after seeking permission from the union health minister? Your real face is open in front of everyone so you should stop staging drama,” slammed Bagga.

Notably, in the letter the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi had asked Mandaviya to issue guidelines from the Central government for people to follow during Chhath puja.

It can be recalled that earlier Bagga had slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for putting a ban on Chhat puja due to the ongoing pandemic.

No sooner did Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) put a pan in celebrating Chhath Puja in public places, public grounds, river banks, and temples in Delhi, than Bagga slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and called him ‘Maulana’.

“When during lockdown Kejriwal had opened shops to celebrate Eid then he was not worried about COVID-19 virus and when covid rates are almost negligible he is trying to ban Hindu festivities,” Bagga was heard saying.

Bagga also stated that with or without Kejriwal’s permission Chhath Puja puja will be celebrated in the national capital.

“Kejriwal had instructed to open the hotels in full capacity and is also given permission to open schools. With or without 'Maulana' Kejriwal’s permission Chhath puja will be celebrated in New Delhi,” claimed the BJP national secretary of youth wing earlier.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 07:55 PM IST