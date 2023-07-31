Supreme Court To Take Up Manipur Violence Case At 2 PM On Tuesday

CJI DY Chandrachud |

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday fixed hearing of the petitions on the Manipur violence on Tuesdsay at 2 PM by his bench which includes Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

The batch of petitions include a petition filed by the Manipur Tribal Forum Delhi seeking the protection of the Kuki tribe by the Indian Army and a petition filed by Chairman of the Hill Areas Committee of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, Dinganglung Gangmei, challenging the direction of the Manipur High Court to consider the inclusion of Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe list. It may be noted that the issue related to ST status to Meitei triggered riots in the state.

Women shamed in Manipur

On July 20, the Supreme Court had taken suo moto cognisance of the issue arising out of the horrific video of two women in Manipur, being paraded naked and subjected to sexual violence amid the ethnic conflict in the state.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising suggested the court set up a truth and reconciliation committee to know what all really happened in the strife-torn state in the past three months.

SC calls Manipur a 'communal strife' issue

During the hearing, CJI Chandrachud said: There will be victims who are Meiteis also. Obviously there will be violence on both sides...it's an issue of communal strife. He said: "Our idea is ultimately that we restore the faith of the community - in constitutional process. That's the message we need to send."He said: "We need to know bifurcation of 6000 FIRs, how many zero FIRs, how many forwarded to jurisdictional magistrate, action taken, how many in judicial custody, how many involving sexual violence, position of legal aid, how many 164 statements recorded so far."

The extent of our intervention would also depend on what the government has done so far. If we're satisfied with what the government has done, we may not even intervene," the CJI said. Manipur lawyer Subhash Gupta told the Bench that at some stage, underlying issues need to be seen that are causing violence. He said: "Mr Gonsalves application deals with it, ours also deals with that. Violence will only stop when your lordships addresses it at some stage. But that comes second to this."

CJI said perpetrators will be dealth with harshly

Gupta said he was appearing for Global Meitei Foundation. He said he was not addressing the court on the issue it is focusing on now. The CJI assured him that violence perpetuated against any community will be dealt with even-handedly.

