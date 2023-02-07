Aaftab shifted Shraddha's body parts from fridge to a kitchen cabinet when new date Aditi visited his house: Chargesheet reveals chilling details

Shraddha murder case: Delhi Police suspicious about Aaftab's 'obedient' behaviour | FPJ

A Delhi court on Tuesday took cognizance of the chargesheet filed by Delhi Police against Aaftab Poonawala, accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and then chopping her body into several pieces before disposing them in a forest in Mehrauli.

After taking cognisance of the chargesheet, the court posted the matter for its scrutiny on February 21.

Chilling details mentioned in the chargesheet:

1. Shraddha's email accounts were accessed by Aaftab post May 18 and he used to impersonate her.

2. Aaftab went to Maharashtra to join the missing inquiry filed by his family. During his travel, he destroyed her mobile phone and threw all the credit cards in a creek

3. After killing Shraddha, he met a girl named Aditi on Bumble (dating app). Whenever she used to visit his house, he used to clean the fridge and put Shraddha's body parts in one of the lower cabinets in the Kitchen and when Aditi left his house, he used to restore the parts back into the fridge.

4. He bought 1 saw and 3 blades to cut the body. He took Shraddha's body to the bathroom and cut the body into 17 pieces.

6,000 page chargesheet against Poonawala

Delhi police had filed a 6,000-page chargesheet in the case on January 24. Poonawala's custody was extended by 14 days.

Read Also Shraddha Walkar murder case impact: MBVV cops to scan all complaints filed by women in last one year

According to IANS sources, the chargesheet was prepared on the basis of forensic and electronic evidence, and has around 100 witnesses.

Poonawala has been accused of killing Walkar and then chopping her body into several pieces and storing them in a refrigerator before disposing of them in the Chhatarpur forest area over a period of three months.

During the last hearing when Poonawala was produced before the court through video conferencing before Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla, he had contended that he wanted to change his lawyer.

Read Also SonyLIV deletes Crime Patrol episode 'based' on Shraddha Walkar murder case

Poonawala's demands in jail

Poonawala had demanded law books to study. The court had also directed the prison authorities to provide him with warm clothes.

On January 6, Poonawala had moved an application in the court seeking release of his debit and credit cards, citing the need for funds to purchase day-to-day items, as well as warm clothes.

Poonawala’s application was moved through his advocate seeking to release funds from his bank account citing that he did not have enough warm clothes to counter the winter chill inside the prison.

(With IANS inputs)

Read Also Shraddha Walkar case: Delhi court allows police to obtain voice sample of Poonawalla

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)