Shahbad Dairy murder: DCW chief Swati Maliwal issues notice to Delhi Police over minor girl's killing, says 'never seen anything more horrific'

Soon after horrific video of a murder of minor girl named Sakshi in Shahabad dairy area of Delhi surfaced on social media, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal took to Twitter to inform that she's issuing notice to Delhi police over the brutal murder.

Maliwal, seemingly shocked at the brutality of the crime, said she had seen nothing like it in her entire career.

"In Delhi's Shahbad Dairy, a minor innocent doll was stabbed and then crushed with a stone. The spirits of the criminals in Delhi are high. Issuing notice to the police. All limits have been crossed. I have never seen anything more horrifying than this in my career of so many years," Maliwal wrote in her tweet.

Maliwal demands meeting with Home Minister, Delhi LG

In a separate statement given to news agency ANI, Maliwal said, "A 16-year-old girl was stabbed 40-50 times and then was hit by a stone multiple times after which she died. All this has been captured on CCTV. Several people saw this but did not pay heed. Delhi has become extremely unsafe for women and girls. I appeal to the central govt to call a high-level meeting with Union HM, Delhi LG, DCW chief and Delhi CM."

In a shocking incident that unfolded in the Shahabad Dairy locality of Delhi, a 16-year-old Sakshi fell victim to a brutal murder, where she was mercilessly stabbed 20 times with a knife allegedly by her friend. Sakshi was stabbed outside her home in Delhi’s JJ Colony in Shahbad. The horrific incident was captured on the CCTV camera.

The prime suspect in this horrifying crime is Sahil, who was reportedly a friend of Sakshi.

Eyewitnesses and residents in the area were left stunned and horrified as they were unable to prevent the tragic incident from occurring. Passersby watched helplessly as the assailant carried out the heinous act, with one brave individual attempting to intervene by holding Sahil's hand but ultimately unable to gather the courage to stop him.

Delhi police issue statement

In a statement issued soon after the video went viral, the Delhi Police said that Sahil and Sakshi were in a relationship but yesterday they had a quarrel.

"A 16-year-old girl stabbed to death by her boyfriend, identified as 20-year-old Sahil in Shahbad Dairy PS limits of Delhi. Sahil and the deceased were in a relationship but yesterday they had a quarrel. The deceased was planning to attend her friend's son's birthday when the accused intercepted her, stabbed her multiple times & hit her with a stone. Accused is absconding and search for him is underway. FIR registered u/s 302 IPC at PS Shahbad Dairy," Police said.