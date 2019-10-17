Real-time details of air pollution in Delhi from April 2020

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday announced that the city will have a real-time source apportionment of pollution from April 2020.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the collaboration between the government and Washington University for the project had figured in this year's budget.

"We have set up a centre next to the DPCC office near India Gate. The centre is taking the sample of air in Delhi on a daily basis. After analysing the air samples for a year, the base data of air quality in Delhi will be prepared," he said.

From next April onwards, "we'll be able to provide the details of air pollution and sources in an interval of every four hours. That's real-time monitoring", he added.

Kejriwal said the machine has already been installed. "But, for specific outcome, one year of a base-level study is required," he said.