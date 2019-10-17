OYO’s ignorance turns fatal for 15-year-old national level shooter

A 15-year-old national level shooter lost his life due to electric shock in the bathroom in a Delhi's hotel on Sunday, October 13. The hotel is a mid-tier brand by OYO rooms.

Priyanshu Kumar and his roommate Yash Gupta were in South East Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur for a shooting event. According to The Indian Express, they were staying in a Collection O hotel. There was lack of water availability in the bathroom and when they complained, the hotel staff made it available.

However, as soon as Kumar entered the bathroom, his roommate heard a loud thud and found his mate on the floor. According to the report, the police said that the geyser was on, despite the lack of water. As soon as the geyser was turned on, it suffered a short and he was electrocuted when the water started flowing. “We have found that there was a problem of electric current in the bathroom’s other fittings too,” said a senior police officer.

An OYO spokesperson said that they are going to do an electric audit to know the root cause of the death. “We take all possible steps to ensure the safety of our guests and employees across all properties under OYO,” told the spokesperson. The hotel is sealed until further notice.