Omicron variant: Delhi govt issues show-cause notice to Etihad Airways for allegedly violating guidelines for international arrivals

The Delhi government on Monday issued show-cause notice to Etihad Airways for the alleged violation of guidelines for international arrivals issued by the Centre following the emergence of the coronavirus variant Omicron.

Amid detection of cases of Omicron variant, the Government of India had issued new guidelines for international travellers. As per the guidelines, all international travellers arriving in India will be required to fill a self-declaration form (SDF) and share a copy of their negative RT-PCR test reports with the airlines before boarding the aircraft.

For those with a travel history of countries other than the ones listed as 'at risk' countries, 2 per cent of such travellers will be subjected to random Covid-19 testing upon arrival.

If the test returns positive for the infection, the sample will be sent for genome sequencing and the traveller treated as per standard protocol. For those who test negative upon arrival, the government has advised home quarantine for at least 14 days.

Mandatory for those travelling to India from 'at-risk' countries to submit details of travel history dating back 14 days prior to the date of arrival, in addition to a negative RT-PCR report. These details can be uploaded to the Air Suvidha portal.

Such travellers will also have to undergo Covid-19 testing upon arrival and wait for the results at the airport itself.

If found negative for the infection, the travellers will have to observe home quarantine for a minimum of seven days followed by another Covid-19 test on the eighth day.

Travellers who test positive upon arrival will be escorted to a separate isolation facility. Their samples will be sent for genome sequencing as they undergo treatment.

The central government has also instructed airlines to conduct random Covid-19 testing of 2 per cent of the travellers flying to India from 'at risk' countries.

Earlier on Saturday, a man who travelled to Mumbai from South Africa via Dubai and Delhi was found positive for Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 04:31 PM IST