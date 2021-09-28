Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' in govt schools, says 'now our education system will produce patriotic engineers, advocates, doctors'

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' in all govt schools. During the launch, the CM said, "Now our education system will produce patriotic engineers, advocates, doctors."

The curriculum has been rolled out in every class – from nursery to class 12 – across all public schools in the national capital on September 28 to mark the occasion of the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

"They will not think about earning money, but about how they can serve the country through their professions," the CM said.

He also said, "We have to create an atmosphere in which a child lives in an environment of patriotism 24X7. We'll now be building patriotic doctors, engineers, lawyers etc."

The deshbhakti curriculum mandates one period every day for patriotism studies for students in the nursery to class 8, and two classes per week – not on consequent days – for senior students of classes 9 to 12.

According to a circular released last week by the directorate of education (DoE), “Every deshbhakti period shall start with a five-minute ‘Deshbhakti Dhyaan’, where the teacher and students shall practice mindfulness, reflect on their gratitude for the country, freedom fighters, and any five persons that they consider deshbhakts, and pledge their respect for the country.”

Three nodal teachers have been appointed in every school to ensure proper implementation of the Patriotic Curriculum, one for class nursery to 5th, one for class 6th to 8th and one for class 9th to 12th, informed the statement.

In order to train the nodal teachers, an orientation programme is to be organized by NCERT for all these nodal teachers from September 29 to October 5, in which they will be trained on how the feeling of patriotism can be inculcated in the children.

During these patriotic classes, students will begin the period with the meditation of five minutes and will be asked to remember any five freedom fighters to pay their gratitude towards them.

