Nigerian national held with 600 grams heroin in Delhi

New Delhi: A 37-year-old Nigerian national was arrested on Friday with 600 grams of heroin, worth around Rs 1.25 crore in the international market, from Nand Nagri area of North East district, police said. The accused has been identified as Uchenna Israel Obutt, they said.

"We received a tip-off that around 2 pm a foreigner will be going to deliver contraband in Uttar Pradesh and he will come with heroin near the Nand Nagri flyover," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Atul Thakur said.

A trap was laid and Obutt was apprehended, he said. After a search, 600 grams of heroin, worth about Rs 1.25 crore in the international market, was seized from him, he added.

The accused has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Thakur said. During investigation, it was found that Obutt was arrested by the Crime Branch in 2015 for using a fake visa. He was released on bail in February 2018, the officer said.