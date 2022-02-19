NIA nabs IPS officer for terror ties with Lashkar-e-Taiba

The National Investigation Agency on Friday arrested its former Superintendent of Police and IPS officer Arvind Digvijay Negi for allegedly leaking secret documents to an overground worker of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), its official spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that Negi, a police officer who was promoted to the IPS batch of 2011, was arrested in connection with a case registered by the NIA on November 6 last year. The case pertains to the spread of network of overground workers of the LeT for providing support in planning and execution of terrorist activities in India.

The NIA had earlier arrested six people in the case. “During investigation, the role of AD Negi, posted as SP at Shimla (since repatriated from NIA), was verified and his houses were searched.

It was also found that official secret documents of the NIA were leaked by Negi to another accused person who is an overground worker of the LeT in the case,” the spokesperson said.

The officer had handled cases against Hurriyat leaders in Kashmir, fake currency, ISIS recruitment, etc, while serving in the NIA. He also probed the MBBS admission scam. Negi, who had the image of an upright officer, was promoted to the IPS in 2016 and just after one year of his promotion was awarded for his meritorious service.

Initially, for almost three months, the NIA was tightlipped about the probe of its officer and had said that only an inquiry is on. NIA officials also said that Negi has been questioned twice but didn’t reply on the issue of allegations he is facing. Sources told News 18 that a senior IPS officer first tipped off the agency about the alleged involvement of Negi.

Later, the Intelligence machinery was also asked to provide information about Negi. The officer was under the scanner of various agencies for the last one year, after he raided the houses of leaders in Kashmir, sources said.

