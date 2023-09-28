 New Delhi: SC Grants Bail To 75-Year-Old After 4 Decades Of Trial In Rape & Murder Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeDelhiNew Delhi: SC Grants Bail To 75-Year-Old After 4 Decades Of Trial In Rape & Murder Case

New Delhi: SC Grants Bail To 75-Year-Old After 4 Decades Of Trial In Rape & Murder Case

The man was convicted in a 1983 rape and murder case; SC grants bail while taking note that it took the trial 40 years to conclude.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 10:15 PM IST
article-image
Supreme Court of India | PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has granted bail to a 75-year-old man, who was convicted in a 1983 rape and murder case, while taking note that it took the trial 40 years to conclude.

Noting the "peculiar feature" of the case, the apex court asked the Calcutta High Court to give "out of turn priority" to the disposal of the man's appeal against his conviction.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal said, normally, the top court should not issue a direction to a constitutional court or any other court to fix a schedule to decide a case.

Read Also
Supreme Court grants bail earlier refused by Rajasthan High Court
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Crime: 3 Masked Men Rob Jewellery Shop In Samaypur Badli, Flee With Items Worth ₹30 Lakh;...

Delhi Crime: 3 Masked Men Rob Jewellery Shop In Samaypur Badli, Flee With Items Worth ₹30 Lakh;...

New Delhi: SC Grants Bail To 75-Year-Old After 4 Decades Of Trial In Rape & Murder Case

New Delhi: SC Grants Bail To 75-Year-Old After 4 Decades Of Trial In Rape & Murder Case

Delhi: FIR Against Girls PG Owner In Mukherjee Nagar Over Massive Fire; Child Among Five...

Delhi: FIR Against Girls PG Owner In Mukherjee Nagar Over Massive Fire; Child Among Five...

Delhi: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Women's PG In Mukherjee Nagar, All 35 Safely Evacuated; Visuals...

Delhi: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Women's PG In Mukherjee Nagar, All 35 Safely Evacuated; Visuals...

Jittery Maharashtra BJP Wants Assembly Polls Merged With LS Schedule

Jittery Maharashtra BJP Wants Assembly Polls Merged With LS Schedule