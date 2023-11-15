New Delhi: HC Directs Police To File Report On Status Of Girl Missing Since 2018, Boy Missing Since 2020

Delhi High Court | File Photo

NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court has asked police to file report before magistrate on the status of a girl missing since 2018 and asked police to form a SIT (special investigation team) to trace a boy missing since 2020.

The high court noted that all possible efforts have been made to trace the girl and the investigation in the FIR is also pending but there is no clue about her.

No clue about the missing persons has been discovered, observes HC

“In light of the aforesaid and since all possible efforts to trace the missing girl have been made and the FIR lodged in the case is pending investigation. Despite that, no clue about the missing girl who was 14 years old at the time of missing and now is 19 years old.

“We hereby dispose of the present writ petition while directing the concerned police officials to file a quarterly status report before the concerned metropolitan magistrate and, if any, clue is found about the missing girl, the same shall be transmitted to the petitioner,” a bench of justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Shalinder Kaur said.

The court was hearing a petition by the girl’s mother who said she took her daughter to a hospital in August 2018 and left her in the queue in the waiting area and went to complete the formalities. When she came back, her daughter was not there and the police were informed, the plea said.

It said on accessing the CCTV footage, the police found that two boys sitting next to the girl were harassing her and also that four boys were following her when she got up from the bench.

Case registered only after intervention of Women's Commission

Despite the CCTV footage being accessed by the police official, no steps were taken by him to lodge of FIR and after intervention from the Delhi Commission for Women, a case was registered, the petition said.

Another Bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait asked Delhi Police to set up a SIT to locate and recover within two weeks a boy who went missing in 2020 at the age of 17. It directed the police to produce him before a metropolitan magistrate expeditiously.

In case of any delay, the police officials shall file a quarterly status before the trial court concerned, the order said.

