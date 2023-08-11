New Delhi: Child Marriages On Rise In India, NCRB Data Shows

Child marriage | Representative image

New Delhi: A number of child marriages is increasing every year from 2017 to 2021, with the highest 1050 recorded in 2021 as against 395 in 2017, 501 in 2018, 523 in 2019 and 785 in 2020 as per thee statics maintained by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

This was disclosed by Minister for Women Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha. She, however, asserted that this does not necessarily reflect an increase in the number of the child marriages. "It may be because of the increased awareness among citizens to report such incidents due to the initiatives of the government and better enforcement of law."

In 2021, Karnataka topped with 273 child marriages, followed by 169 in Tamil Nadu and 155 in Assam. Maharashtra recorded 82 child marriages in 2021as against 20 in 2019 and 50 in 2020. Rajasthan once used to have a large number of child marriages, but their number has dwindled to 6 in 2017, 11 in 2018, 19 in 2019 and 03 in 2020 and 11 in 2021.