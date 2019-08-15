Metro Blue Line suffers technical snag, causes inconvenience on Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi: Services on the Blue Line of Delhi Metro were partially hit due to a technical snag on Thursday, leaving many passengers stranded. The Delhi Metro Rail Corp (DMRC) tweeted that services between Dwarka and Rajiv Chowk had been hit but all other Metro lines were running normally.

People travelling by Metro took to Twitter to say that most people were stranded at Tilak Nagar and Mandi House stations. DMRC said there was a single line movement between Janakpuri West and Kirti Nagar.

DMRC also urged passengers who want to travel to Dwarka or Noida to take the Magenta Line from Janakpuri West or Botanical Garden. The disruption in services has led to many people getting stranded at Mandi House, Ramesh Nagar and Tilak Nagar stations which fall along the route. The problem was exacerbated as it is the festival of Raksha Bandhan today.

The latest tweet from DMRC says that the problem has been fixed and normal services have resumed.