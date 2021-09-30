'Maulana Arvind Kejriwal': Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga after Delhi govt bans Chhath Puja at public places, riverbanks, temples; watch video

New Delhi: No sooner did Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) put a ban on celebrating Chhath Puja in public places, public grounds, river banks, and temples in Delhi, BJP national secretary of youth wing Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and called him ‘Maulana’.

“When during lockdown Kejriwal had opened shops to celebrate Eid then he was not worried about Covid and when Covid rates are almost negligible he is trying to ban Hindu festivities,” slammed Bagga.

Bagga also stated that with or without Kejriwal’s permission Chhath Puja puja will be celebrated in the national capital.

“Kejriwal had instructed to open the hotels in full capacity and has also given permission to open schools. With or without Maulana Kejriwal’s permission, Chhath puja will be celebrated in New Delhi,” claimed the BJP national secretary of youth wing.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government stated the Chhath pooja celebration shall not be allowed in public places, public grounds, river banks and temples citing the COVID-19 pandemic in the national capital.

An order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) advised the public to celebrate Chhath pooja at their homes.

The DDMA order stated that the COVID preventive measures in Delhi will continue till November 15.

"Chhath pooja celebration shall not be allowed in public places/public grounds/river banks, temples etc in Delhi and public is advised to celebrate the same at their homes," it stated.

This comes after Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, earlier on Wednesday chaired the meeting of DDMA in wake of the upcoming festive season to prevent any resurgence of infection.

Delhi Government ministers Satyendra Jain, Kailash Gahlot, AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria and senior officers of NITI Aayog, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) were among present at the meeting.

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 10:00 PM IST