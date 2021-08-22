Light to moderate intensity rainfall likely in Delhi, adjoining areas today

New Delhi: Sunday morning brought some respite to residents of Delhi from sultry weather conditions as the city received light rains since morning.

The maximum temperature is predicted to rise up to above 31 degree Celsius on Sunday. Delhi got respite from the sultry weather conditions as rains lashed the national capital on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rain in Delhi on Sunday with thundershower.

Delhi recorded its highest one-day rain for August (139 mm) in at least 13 years, resulting in heavy waterlogging in many parts of the city and traffic snarls.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the national capital on Sunday and has predicted severely bad weather for the day.

"Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of East-Delhi, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Gannaur, Gohana, Rajound, Narwana, Jind, Kaithal, Sonipat (Haryana), Baraut, Loni-Dehat, Kandhala (UP) during the next 2 hours," IMD said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

Due to heavy rain on Saturday, many places in the city such as Minto Bridge, Rajghat, Connaught Place and ITO were inundated and vehicular movement disrupted.

The IMD uses four colour codes - Green means all is well while Yellow indicates severely bad weather. It also suggests that the weather could change for the worse, causing disruption in day-to-day activities.

Orange alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commuting with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply. Red is when extremely bad weather conditions are certainly going to disrupt travel and power supply and have significant risk to life.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 02:09 PM IST