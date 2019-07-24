JNU sedition case: BJP targets AAP for not sanctioning prosecution

New Delhi: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday said if Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's government doesn't give sanction for prosecution in the JNU sedition case, the residents of the national capital will teach it a lesson in the coming assembly polls.

Tiwari's remarks came a day after a city court granted the Delhi Police two months to secure requisite sanctions in the case against former JNU students' leader Kanhaiya Kumar and others. The BJP leader accused the Delhi government of playing "dirty" politics over the case.

"We urge the Delhi government to give sanction to prosecute those who shouted anti-national slogans. If that doesn't happen, Delhi will teach them a lesson in the coming assembly elections," Tiwari said at a press conference. No immediate response was available from the government.

On January 14, police had filed a charge sheet in the court against Kumar and others, including former JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, saying they were leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised in the JNU campus during an event on February 9, 2016.

The court had earlier also directed the police to ask the authorities concerned to expedite the process while granting it three weeks to secure the sanction needed to prosecute Kumar and other accused in the case.