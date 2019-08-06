JNU rape case: NCW delegation meets Delhi Police officials, seeks action against accused

New Delhi: A delegation of the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday met Delhi Police officials and urged them to take strict action against the cab driver who allegedly raped a Jawaharlal Nehru University student.

According to media reports, the 21-year-old student was allegedly drugged and raped by the cab driver while she was returning from her friend's house on Friday night, the NCW said. She was then allegedly dumped in a park in a semi-conscious state and found by locals, it added.

The woman reportedly told police that she had boarded the vehicle from Mandir Marg area and the cab driver drove around with her for almost three hours after raping her. The Delhi Police officials assured the NCW that stern action will be taken against the accused, an official of the commission said.

"They (Delhi Police officials) were apprised of the situation and they assured that strict action would be taken against the accused. Investigation into the matter is on and they assured that the commission will be informed and updated regularly," the official said. On Monday, the NCW had asked the victim to feel free to contact it for grievance redressal.