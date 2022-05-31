In ED custody, Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain allowed Jain food; request to visit Jain temple daily rejected

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, arrested in connection with a money laundering case, being taken to the Rouse Avenue court, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. | (PTI Photo)

Delhi's health minister Satyendar Jain was on Tuesday sent to Enforcement Directorate's custody till June 9 in a money laundering case.

Meanwhile, the Delhi minister's request for Jain food during the period of his custody has been allowed. However, his another request to visit the Jain temple daily has been rejected, reported NDTV.

The ED had on Monday arrested the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel issued the remand order after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, sought Jain's custodial interrogation for 14 days.

He said there was a chequered layer of money and the agency was trying to find out if the accused was laundering somebody else's money and whether there were other potential beneficiaries.

"The money hasn't stopped at Rs 4.81 crore. It is beyond. Some facts we don't have, but the accused is aware," the SG said, adding that the likelihood of tampering with evidence could not be ruled out till the agency ascertained the real trail.

So far, Jain has been evasive in his replies to the agency, he alleged.

The ED said the custody was required to find out where eventually the money came from.

"This is not a one-time offence. This is of a recurring nature which may still be going on. He (Jain) may be able to throw light during custodial interrogation," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

