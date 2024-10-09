Imperfecto to host 5th edition of its Dandiya nights in Delhi-NCR

Canva

New Delhi: Imperfecto is set to host the much-anticipated 5th edition of Dandiya Nights at its outlets across Delhi NCR on October 10 and 11, 2024. The festivities will kick off at 8:00 PM, promising an evening brimming with cultural flair, lively music, and electrifying performances.

Having attracted over 4,000 attendees annually, Dandiya Nights has established itself as one of the premier events in the food and beverage sector. This year’s celebration will feature a specially curated Navratra menu, vibrant decorations, and a fusion of traditional garba music with live DJ performances, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all guests.

“Dandiya Nights has become an integral part of our journey at Imperfecto. It’s heartwarming to see so many people come together to celebrate our culture, blending tradition with the excitement of nightlife. Each year, the energy is simply incredible,” said Naresh Madan, Director of Belcibo Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.

Sharad Madan, also a Director at Belcibo Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., added, “We look forward to making each edition bigger and better. This year, we’re thrilled to bring an even more dynamic mix of festive spirit and entertainment, and we can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

With its vibrant atmosphere and engaging activities, Dandiya Nights at Imperfecto is set to be a highlight of the festive season in Delhi NCR.