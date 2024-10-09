 Imperfecto to host 5th edition of its Dandiya nights in Delhi-NCR
e-Paper Get App
HomeDelhiImperfecto to host 5th edition of its Dandiya nights in Delhi-NCR

Imperfecto to host 5th edition of its Dandiya nights in Delhi-NCR

Imperfecto will host the 5th edition of Dandiya Nights on October 10 and 11 across Delhi NCR, featuring a Navratra menu, vibrant décor, and a fusion of traditional garba with live DJ performances, promising a memorable celebration for attendees.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 08:24 PM IST
article-image
Canva

New Delhi: Imperfecto is set to host the much-anticipated 5th edition of Dandiya Nights at its outlets across Delhi NCR on October 10 and 11, 2024. The festivities will kick off at 8:00 PM, promising an evening brimming with cultural flair, lively music, and electrifying performances.

Having attracted over 4,000 attendees annually, Dandiya Nights has established itself as one of the premier events in the food and beverage sector. This year’s celebration will feature a specially curated Navratra menu, vibrant decorations, and a fusion of traditional garba music with live DJ performances, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all guests.

“Dandiya Nights has become an integral part of our journey at Imperfecto. It’s heartwarming to see so many people come together to celebrate our culture, blending tradition with the excitement of nightlife. Each year, the energy is simply incredible,” said Naresh Madan, Director of Belcibo Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.

Sharad Madan, also a Director at Belcibo Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., added, “We look forward to making each edition bigger and better. This year, we’re thrilled to bring an even more dynamic mix of festive spirit and entertainment, and we can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

FPJ Shorts
Who Are The 2024 Nobel Chemistry Laureates? Meet David Baker, Demis Hassabis, And John Jumper
Who Are The 2024 Nobel Chemistry Laureates? Meet David Baker, Demis Hassabis, And John Jumper
‘Papa Ki Parian Hai’: Zainab Abbas, Aamir Sohail Trolled For Not Holding Their Umbrellas Like Nasser Hussain In Multan Heat
‘Papa Ki Parian Hai’: Zainab Abbas, Aamir Sohail Trolled For Not Holding Their Umbrellas Like Nasser Hussain In Multan Heat
Sanjay Dutt & Wife Maanayata Dutt Renew Vows After 16 Years Of Marriage, Take Pheras In VIRAL Video
Sanjay Dutt & Wife Maanayata Dutt Renew Vows After 16 Years Of Marriage, Take Pheras In VIRAL Video
Islamabad Airport Tender Controversy: Security Delays Bidder, Allowing Rival To Gain Unfair Advantage In 15-Year Lease Bid, Say Reports
Islamabad Airport Tender Controversy: Security Delays Bidder, Allowing Rival To Gain Unfair Advantage In 15-Year Lease Bid, Say Reports

With its vibrant atmosphere and engaging activities, Dandiya Nights at Imperfecto is set to be a highlight of the festive season in Delhi NCR.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Imperfecto to host 5th edition of its Dandiya nights in Delhi-NCR

Imperfecto to host 5th edition of its Dandiya nights in Delhi-NCR

Delhi: 'Our Fate Is Unknown', Says Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk After Detained By Police During...

Delhi: 'Our Fate Is Unknown', Says Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk After Detained By Police During...

Rani Kamlapati- Hazrat Nizamuddin Express Among 4 Trains Cancelled On September 19; Check Details

Rani Kamlapati- Hazrat Nizamuddin Express Among 4 Trains Cancelled On September 19; Check Details

Atishi Likely To Address First House Session As Delhi Chief Minister On September 26 And 27

Atishi Likely To Address First House Session As Delhi Chief Minister On September 26 And 27

Atishi 2nd Woman CM In Country Currently; 3rd To Head Delhi After Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dixit

Atishi 2nd Woman CM In Country Currently; 3rd To Head Delhi After Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dixit