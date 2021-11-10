'I hope cases get controlled within next 7-10 days': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Dengue spike

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday commenting on the Dengue spike in the national capital said that cases have increased this time.

Futher speaking on the Dengue spike the CM said, "We are keeping a check on it and doing everything needed."

"The weather's changing and I hope dengue cases get controlled within the next 7-10 days," the Aam Aadmi Party chief was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Medical experts noted that situation of dengue has worsened in the national capital with more than 1,500 cases this year.

“The situation of dengue has worsened this year as compared to the previous year. "Last year, people were careful because Covid-19 restrictions were there. This year, the situation has worsened in the last four to five weeks," Pooja Khosla, Senior Consultant, Department of Medicine, Sri Ganga Ram hospital said.

Some patients were infected with dengue without symptoms and their Immunoglobulin G (IgG) tests later revealed they were infected with dengue.

With the citty registering nine deaths and over 2,700 Dengue cases since September this year, the health experts opined the cases may not plummet in the city until mid-November.

Experts said that several patients are reporting Dengue Serotype 2 viruses which have the potential to cause Dengue hemorrhagic fever (DHF), leading to bleeding complications.

Experts further stated that the cyclic pattern of Dengue is such that it shows a rise in the number of cases every three to four years.

As Dengue cases rose to a new level in Delhi this year, doctors claim it to be an epidemic.

Last week alone, Delhi reported 1,171 Dengue cases. With 217 Dengue cases in September, the city had a total of 1,537 cases until October 30, which is the highest in the past three years.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 07:20 PM IST