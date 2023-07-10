Gurugram Shocker: Jilted Lover Stabs 19-Yr-Old To Death In Front Of Her Mother In Broad Daylight; CCTV Captures Murder

A shocking murder took place in Gurugram on Monday when a youth stabbed a girl to death in broad daylight in Palam Vihar. The 19-year-old victim's mother tried her best to stop the accused but was unsuccessful in her attempts as she saw her daughter bleed out in front of her eyes.

There were other people present at the scene of crime but none of them could muster up the courage to stop the accused.

The victim's relatives finally managed to overpower and catch the killer, identified as Rajkumar (23), and handed him over to the Palam Vihar police.

Victim refused to marry accused

Upon investigation it was revealed that the woman was murdered as she refused to marry the man. Unconfirmed reports claim that the couple got engaged four months back but the marriage was called off a few days ago.

The entire murder incident was caught on a CCTV camera placed nearby, footage of which has gone viral on social media.

The footage shows the man walk up to the mother-daughter duo. He has heated conversation with the girl before attacking her with a knife, even as her mother tried to intervene.

The girl worked as a domestic help by profession. Both the victim and the accused are from Badaun in Uttar Pradesh.

Gurugram Police statement:

"Police party reached the spot upon getting to know about the incident. The victim is 19-years-old. She is a resident of Mulla Haida (Delhi) and originally hails from Badaun in UP. She works as a maid.

"The accused Rajkumar, son of Suraj Pal, is 23-years-old. He is a resident of the same colony and hails from Badaun. He is in custody and being questioned.

"The weapon, knife, used for crime, along with mobile phone have been seized. It appears the victim was stabbed twice because of which she died on the spot. The post-mortem is being conducted and further investigation is underway," said a police official.

Similarities with Shahbad Dairy Murder Case

The latest incident brings back memories of the horrific murder which took place in Shahbad Dairy area of northwest Delhi in May when a 16-year-old girl named Sakshi was stabbed 16 times after being attacked with a concrete block by the accused, Sahil.

She had 34 injury marks on her body and her skull was smashed, according to police.

Sahil had allegedly hatched the plan to kill Sakshi two days before the incident. Sakshi had rebuffed him in front of her friends and refused to mend their relationship.