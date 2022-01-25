Govt offices to have photos of BR Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh and not any politicians: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that soon COVID-19 restrictions in the national capital will be ease and life would be back to normal as cases continue to drop.

Hoisting tricolour ahead of Republic Day, the CM said, "Soon we will try to do away with COVID-19 restrictions and bring your life back to normalcy. We will make all efforts in that direction", he said.

Meanwhile, he said that every government office in Delhi will have photos of BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh and not that of any politicians or CMs.

"Today I announce that at every office of the Delhi govt, there will be photos of BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh. Now we won't put any CM or politician's photos", Kejriwal said.

"Today we pledge to fulfill BR Ambedkar's dreams of quality education for every kid. We have brought that revolution into education sector in last 7 years. Melania Trump, former US President Donald Trump's wife also visited our govt schools. We got our certificate", he added.





Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal last week rejected the government’s proposal to lift the weekend curfew in the national capital and ease restrictions at markets, where odd-even is currently in place for shops. He, however, allowed private offices to reopen with 50 per cent capacity.

Baijal said the restrictions need to remain in place until Covid cases come down in the city.



Delhi on Monday reported 5,760 new Covid cases and 30 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 11.79 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

The health bulletin showed 48,844 Covid tests were conducted in the capital the previous day as compared to 69,022 on Saturday.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been declining after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

