 G20 Summit 2023: From Decked Up Jama Masjid To Illuminated Qutub Minar, Delhi Undergoes Grand Transformation; Watch Visuals
The prestigious G20 Summit is slated to be hosted at the newly constructed Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre, nestled in the heart of Pragati Maidan. The pivotal event is scheduled for September 9-10.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 07, 2023, 10:01 PM IST
article-image

As Delhi readies itself for the highly anticipated G20 Summit 2023, the entire city is undergoing a stunning transformation. Decorative lights and vibrant flowers have taken center stage in this remarkable metamorphosis.

G20 Logos Adorn the Cityscape

In a bid to enhance the city's ambiance, striking G20 logos have been prominently displayed on footpaths and roundabouts surrounding the Pragati Maidan tunnel.

These iconic symbols infuse an air of grandeur into the surroundings.

Historical Landmarks Aglow

Delhi's heritage is also being showcased in its full splendor. The iconic Jama Masjid in Old Delhi has been adorned with special lights, vibrant flowers, and decorative umbrellas.

The Taj Palace hotel, set to host several world leaders, has been brilliantly illuminated in the hues of the Indian tricolor. Even historical marvels like the Qutub Minar and the Red Fort are bathed in radiant lights, while the city's streets shimmer with colorful illuminations.

A Tribute to Leadership

Delhi's roads have undergone extensive renovations, with pavements bedecked with flowers and life-size posters of India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. These preparations are in anticipation of his scheduled bilateral talks with world leaders including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The cityscape is now embellished with nearly 700,000 flower pots, with flowers adorning roundabouts. Police personnel stand vigilant to ensure a safe and harmonious atmosphere.

Revamped Infrastructure

Roads have been refurbished, pavements beautified, and boundary walls freshly painted. Metro stations have received artistic murals, adding a vibrant touch to the city's landscape.

Multiple agencies, including the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Public Works Department (PWD), and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), have come together to elevate Delhi's aesthetics for the G20 Summit.

Enduring Legacy

This transformation extends beyond mere decoration; it includes significant road development. Notably, 10 new roads have been constructed in key areas, such as Bhairon Marg, Purana Quila Road, Ulan Batar Marg, Mathura Road, Mehrauli Badarpur Road, JB Tito Marg, IP flyover to the Hanuman Setu area on Ring Road, Mall Road to the Kingsway Camp area, Netaji Subash Chandra Marg, and IP flyover to the Bhairon Marg area on Ring Road.

Apart from road development, the Delhi government has undertaken extensive beautification projects, including the installation of 31 statues, 90 fountains on PWD roads, planting 1.65 lakh plants, and the installation of decorative lighting.

Artistic Installations Abound

Notable installations include a Konark wheel at Delhi Gate, a dancing idol near Gulab Vatika on Ring Road, and eight six-feet-high Apsara sculptures at the Hanuman Mandir Junction. Additionally, the public works department has beautified 23 flyovers, including those at Lodhi Road, Chirag Delhi, IIT, Panchsheel, and Moti Bagh.

