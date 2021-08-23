FPJ Legal: Delhi police relied on evidences from BJP minister's tweet, Umar Khalid’s lawyer tells court

Seeking bail for activist Umar Khalid, Senior Advocate Trideep Pais today told a Delhi Court that the origin of the video footage purportedly showing Khalid giving a speech in Amravati, Maharashtra was taken from a tweet of BJP member Amit Malviya and then aired by news channels including Republic TV.



“Clearly the Delhi police had nothing except Republic TV and News18,” Senior Advocate Trideep Pais, appearing for Khalid, said.



"Your material is a youtube video which is copied from a tweet. The journalist did not even have the responsibility to go there. It's not a journalistic ethic. This is a death of journalism".

"the footage was not recorded by our cameraperson. It was tweeted by Mr. Amit Malviya..", Pais added.

Pais began his arguments by telling the court that the police have registered a total of 715 FIRs and Umar was “not named in a single FIR”. “The chargesheet is a complete fabrication…selectively witnesses were brought to say this and that against my client…This FIR is a hollow FIR…laughable statements have been made. What will the prosecution achieve from this? The purpose of this FIR is not to bring home guilt, it’s hypocrisy. None of the people in this FIR should be held in custody,” Pais told the court.



Senior Advocate Trideep Pais, who appeared on behalf of Umar was addressing arguments before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat who adjourned the case for September 3.

Khalid was arrested under the stringent UAPA in September in a case relating to a larger conspiracy after clashes broke out between the supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act and those opposing it between February 23 and February 26, 2020 in North East Delhi, claiming 53 lives and injuring hundreds. The Delhi Police had on November 22 filed a chargesheet against Khalid and student activists Sharjeel Imam and Faizan Khan in the case.

