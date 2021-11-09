e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 10:08 AM IST

Delhi's air quality shows slight improvement; moves from 'severe' to 'very poor' category - See Pics

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) now stands at 372
Delhi's air quality has improved from 'Severe' to 'Very Poor' category | ANI

The air quality of Delhi has improved from 'Severe' to 'Very Poor' category on Tuesday, with Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 372, informed the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

As per the Centre-run SAFAR, winds coming from the north west direction at 925 millibars (mb) are favourable for the transport of stubble related pollutants to Delhi. However, its impact on Delhi's PM2.5 has been reduced as wind speed has reduced.

"Today's share of crop residue burning is 30 per cent in PM2.5. AQI is likely to improve further but remains in the very poor category," said SAFAR. On Monday, the AQI in the national capital stood at 432.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 are marked as severe/hazardous.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 09:58 AM IST
