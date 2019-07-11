Delhi: Woman shot at by bike-borne assailants

<p><strong>New Delhi:</strong> A 30-year-old woman was shot at allegedly by two unidentified bike-borne assailants near a hotel in Dwarka Sector 12 on Thursday morning, police said. The victim has been identified as Kiren. She is a housewife and a part-time property dealer, they said.</p><p>According to police, the incident took place at around 8 am at a roundabout near Radisson Blu hotel. The woman was driving her car when two-bike borne men, who were chasing her vehicle, opened fire at her.</p><p>Kiren was alone in the car when the incident took place. She sustained a bullet injury in her neck and was rushed to a nearby hospital, a senior police officer said. </p><p>Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was involved in a family dispute, the officer said. Police are scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area. A few suspects have been detained in connection with the incident, the police said.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>