e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Lieutenant General (retd) Gurmit Singh sworn-in as the new Governor of Uttarakhand Supreme Court asks Centre to make appointments in tribunals in two weeks
Advertisement

Delhi

Updated on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 04:09 PM IST

Delhi will gain extra revenue of Rs 3,000 crore in one year: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

The revenue generated in the current financial year is 23 percent less, he added.
PTI
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia | Photo: PTI

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia | Photo: PTI

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi government earned 41 percent less revenue last year due to COVID-19, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.

The revenue generated in the current financial year is 23 per cent less, he added.

Under the new excise policy, the city government will earn Rs 3,000 crore extra revenue in the next 12 months, the deputy chief minister said, adding that it expects to earn around Rs 10,000 crore from bidding of liquor stores in 32 zones in the city.

ALSO READ

Victory of justice, truth: Manish Sisodia after Delhi court drops charges in chief secretary assault...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 04:09 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal