Delhi: Will bars and restaurants and cinema halls be allowed to open? Here's all you need to know

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its meeting on Thursday has decided to lift the weekend curfew and odd-even rule for non-essential commercial establishments in the national capital. Meanwhile, all restaurants, bars and cinema halls/theatres have been allowed to operate up to 50% capacity. Earlier, customers were not allowed to dine-in at restaurants and bars due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Besides, marriage-related gatherings will be allowed to be held with 50% capacity of the venue subject to a maximum of 200 persons, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said in a tweet.

The L-G said he has advised the Health Department to enhance vaccination coverage with a special focus on vulnerable sections and also to undertake necessary epidemiological analysis of hospitalized patients. He said he also emphasized on all agencies to ensure strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour and to continue to be vigilant without lowering the guard.

Reportedly, the decision on the reopening of schools will be taken up in the next DDMA meeting.

Delhi traders welcome DDMA's decision to lift weekend curfew, odd-even rule for opening shops

Traders fraternity in the national capital welcomed the DDMA's decision to lift weekend curfew and odd-even rule for markets along with other curbs saying that the move would help revive business in the city.

Owners of restaurants and bars also hailed the decision and said that it was a much-required step to keep the industry alive.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) complimented the L-G for lifting the weekend curfew and withdrawal of odd-even system for shops.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that the decision will ease the business environment in Delhi to a great extent and help in reviving the business.

Chamber of Trade and Industry Chairman Brijesh Goyal said that lifting these curbs will bring the business on track in the city.

"It is a welcome move. I thank the DDMA and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for this trader friendly decision. This step will help nearly 20 lakh traders of the city. We assure the government to abide by all the covid norms," Goyal said.

National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI), Treasurer, Manpreet Singh said that it is a good move and towards keeping the industry alive as it has suffered the most due to the pandemic.

"It was a much awaited move. Restaurant industry's business has gone down by 90 per cent due to COVID-19 restrictions and subsequent lockdowns in last two years. It will help slowly revive the business and keep the industry alive. We hope to soon function at full capacity," Singh said.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 06:14 PM IST