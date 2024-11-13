Delhi Weather Update: Smog Continues To Blanket Skies; Gurugram, Noida AQI At 'Hazardous' Levels

Delhi AQI Crosses 350 Mark | X (@panchayati_pt)

New Delhi: The temperature in Delhi-NCR today, November 13, 2024, is 21°C. Today's forecast shows a minimum temperature of 17°C and a maximum temperature of 30°C. The humidity level is 80% and the wind blows at a speed of 3 km/h. The sun will rise at 06:44 AM and set at 06:01 PM.

VIDEO | Dense #smog cover in parts of Delhi. Visuals from Akshardham area.#DelhiWeather #DelhiPollution



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/nTRkp0W95m — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 13, 2024

IMD Weather Predictions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced a 100% humidity level on Wednesday morning. Elevated humidity together with minimal wind speeds has exacerbated the thick smog, hindering the dispersion of pollutants.

Winds at the surface mainly change direction, whereas their speed remains slow, ranging from 2 to 8 km/h, leading to inadequate dispersion of pollutants.

The meteorological department has predicted shallow to moderate fog in several areas of Delhi on Thursday morning, which will additionally decrease visibility and exacerbate pollution.

VIDEO | Delhi: Dense fog blankets national capital. Drone visuals from Chirag Delhi.#DelhiFog #DelhiWeather pic.twitter.com/erVRZE8dPw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 13, 2024

Delhi AQI Today



A thick layer of fog covered Delhi and nearby areas such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad on Wednesday morning.



Delhi's air quality index fell into the 'Severe' category, surpassing the 400 threshold, whereas Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad registered in the 'Poor' category. Faridabad's AQI, recorded at 188, was considered 'Moderate'.



Visibility was compromised as the AQI ascended to the 'Severe' level after staying at the 'Very Poor' level for two weeks in Delhi.

#WATCH | A layer of smog engulfs the area around India Gate as the Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi continues to be in the 'Very Poor' category in several areas as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). pic.twitter.com/fysBenqUqL — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2024

GRAP Phase II

The second phase of the Graded Response Action Plan continues to be in effect in the national capital, involving mechanical sweeping and water sprinkling on specified roads, along with the enforcement of dust control practices at construction and demolition sites.



Air quality continued to be an issue across the Indo-Gangetic Plains, as three cities in Bihar, two cities in Haryana, and Chandigarh ranked among the top 10 most polluted locations in the nation on Wednesday.



An AQI ranging from zero to 50 is deemed 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', 401 to 450 'severe', and anything above 450 is classified as 'severe plus'.