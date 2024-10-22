Delhi Weather Today: AQI Worsens In Capital City; Know More About GRAP Stages

AQI Worsens In Delhi | PTI (screen grab)

New Delhi: With the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi worsening in the past few days, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked stage two of the anti-pollution plan GRAP this morning.

As per the real-time data provided by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Delhi at 8 am was recorded at 317, which falls under the "very poor" category.

According to a forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the daily average AQI of Delhi is expected to stay in the 'very poor' category in the coming days owing to unfavourable meteorological and climatic conditions.

Under stage two of the GRAP or the Graded Response Action Plan, there will be restrictions on the use of coal and firewood as well as diesel generator sets in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

VIDEO | Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) in 'poor' category as layer of smog envelops the national capital. Visuals from Kartavya Path area.#DelhiPollution #DelhiWeather #aqiupdate



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/Bll2E7DeY4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 22, 2024

Mechanical sweeping and water sprinkling on identified roads will also be carried out on a daily basis, and dust control measures will be enforced at construction and demolition sites.

Further, traffic personnel will be deployed at congestion points, vehicle parking fees will be increased to discourage private transport and additional bus and metro services will be started.

People have been advised to use public transport and minimise the use of personal vehicles.

They also have asked to regularly replace air filters at recommended intervals in their automobiles and avoid dust-generating construction activities from October to January. People in Delhi-NCR also have been told to avoid the open burning of solid waste and bio-mass.

These measures are in addition to the GRAP Stage 1 measures that have been in effect since October 15.

Earlier on Monday, the Delhi government also launched its "Red Light On-Gaadi Off" campaign to fight air pollution.