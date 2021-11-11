Delhi University puts out guidelines for exams, students can write papers at home

The Delhi University has released guidelines for open book examinations that will commence from November 30 which state that students who have opted for the physical mode can also take the exam from their home.

However, those who have opted for the online mode of exams, cannot choose the physical mode of examination.

The last date for filling up the examination forms is November 18 and it might be extended, according to an official.

The guidelines stated that the colleges should upload the mobile numbers and email-id of the nodal officers on the college website so that students can reach them in case of any query during the exam.

The students have been given two options -- physical mode (from the college) and remote mode (from home) by using ICT-based facilities.

"Those who have opted for the option of writing exam by physical mode will have the choice of writing it through remote mode but not vice-versa. The college will provide the necessary infrastructure in compliance with the MHA, UGC guidelines in view of Covid-19," the guidelines said.

The students shall be provided all the facilities by the college for taking the open book exam in physical mode. They will have to bring their own A4 size sheets.

The duration of the exam shall be four hours, including one hour for scanning the answer sheet in the PDF/JPEG format and uploading on the portal. Differently-abled students will be given six hours.

In case students face technical issues while uploading their answer sheets, they can submit their answer sheet beyond the stipulated time limit with documentary evidence for which an additional one hour will be given.

The cases of delayed submission will be sent to the review committee and their evaluation will depend on the decision of the committee, according to the guidelines.

The delayed submission might also cause a delay in declaration of results for such candidates.

In a related development, the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) postponed the examinations of the third and fifth semester students till further orders. The exams were supposed to begin from November 30.

The NCWEB is a non-formal system of obtaining a degree from Delhi University with lectures being delivered only on the weekends. Only women students residing in the National Capital Territory of Delhi can enroll themselves as students of the board.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 09:59 PM IST