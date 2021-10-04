Delhi University admissions commence today on du.ac.in; check schedule here

The Delhi University has commenced admissions from today under the first cut-off list on its official website du.ac.in and the process is completely online this year, like the last time, with the varsity asking students not to come to the campus.

The university announced the first cut-off list on October 1. Now, the admission process will start on Monday and go on till October 6.

Professor Rajeev Gupta, Chairman of the university's Admissions Committee, advised students against applying within the first hour of commencement of the admission process and the last few hours, when the admission process is going to end, since that is the time when there is maximum traffic on the portal.

"We are giving adequate amount of time to students to apply and pay the fees. So they should be careful and not be in a hurry. Students should review the situation before cancelling the admission. The seats are limited and cut-offs are quite high so if they have got admission in a college, they should not cancel it," he said.

Nearly 70,000 seats are up for grabs with eight colleges pegging cent per cent cut-offs for 10 courses.

Click here for full schedule

Declaration of 1 st Cut-Off by Colleges 1 st October, 2021 (Friday)

Candidates to apply for Admission against 1 st Cut-Off 10:00 am 04 th Oct (Monday) - 11:59pm 06 th Oct (Wednesday)

Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 1 st Cut-Off Till 5:00pm 07 th Oct (Thursday)

Last day of payment by candidates against 1 st Cut-Off 5:00pm 08 th Oct (Friday)

Declaration of 2 nd Cut-Off by Colleges 09 th October 2021 (Saturday)

Candidates to apply for Admission against 2 nd Cut-Off 10:00 am 11 th Oct (Monday) - 11:59 pm 13 th Oct (Wednesday)

Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 2 nd Cut-Off Till 5:00pm 14 th Oct (Thursday)

Last day of payment by candidates against 2 nd Cut-Off 5:00pm 15 th Oct (Friday)

Declaration of 3 rd Cut-Off by Colleges 16 th October 2021 (Saturday)

Candidates to apply for Admission against 3 rd Cut-Off 10:00 am 18 th Oct (Monday) - 11:59 pm 21 st Oct (Thursday)

Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 3 rd Cut-Off Till 5:00pm 22 nd Oct (Friday)

Last day of payment by candidates against 3 rd Cut-Off 5:00pm 23 rd Oct (Saturday)

Declaration of Special Cutoff* by Colleges 25 th Oct (Monday)

Candidates to apply for Admission against Special Cut-Off 10:00 am 26 th Oct (Tuesday) - 11:59pm 27 th Oct (Wednesday)

Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against Special Cut-Off 5:00 pm 28 th Oct (Thursday)

Last day of payment by candidates against Special Cut-Off 5:00 pm 29 th Oct (Friday)

Declaration of 4 th Cut-Off* by Colleges 30 th October (Saturday)

Candidates to apply for Admission against 4 th Cut-Off 10:00 am 1 st Nov (Monday) - 11:59pm 2 nd Nov (Tuesday)

Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 4 th Cut-Off 5:00 pm 5 th Nov (Friday)

Last day of payment by candidates against 4 th Cut-Off 5:00 pm 6th Nov (Saturday)

Declaration of 5 th Cutoffs* 8 th Nov (Monday)

Candidates to apply for Admission against 5 th Cut-Off 10:00 am 9 th Nov (Tuesday) – 11:59 pm 10 th Nov (Wednesday)

Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 5 th Cut-Off 11:59 pm 11 th Nov (Thursday)

Last date Payment of fee against 5 th Cutoff 5:00 pm 12 th Nov (Friday)

Declaration of cutoffs against Special Drive* on Vacant Seats wherever available 13 th Nov (Saturday)

Candidates to Apply Against Special Drive 14 th -15 th Nov (Sunday-Monday)

Last date for Payment of fee against Special Drive 16th Nov (Tuesday)

These cutoffs will be declared only if there are vacant seats available. In case vacant seats are left further Merit Lists may be announced by the University of Delhi.

According to the guidelines issued by DU, the candidate is allowed to choose only one programme in a college during a particular cutoff, and selecting multiple programmes and colleges in a particular cutoff is not permitted.

On receiving the application, the colleges verify it along with the uploaded documents to approve or decline the candidature. The colleges verify the documents uploaded by the candidate for eligibility and meeting the required cut-off.

Verification of documents is done at various stages by colleges -- programme or teacher incharge of the respective colleges will verify the minimum qualifications and cut-off requirement. Then the admission convenor rechecks and approves or rejects the candidature and finally, the principal approves or rejects the candidature.

The university assured that no application will be left undecided and it will either be approved or rejected (citing reason) by the college principal.

Once the candidate has taken admission after paying fees, they will have to sign an online declaration stating that the information provided by them is correct.

The uploaded documents will be verified physically by colleges within the stipulated time period as and when notified by the university. Candidates who had applied in a cut-off but their application was "rejected" in that cutoff list will be considered as fresh candidates.

After the fifth cut-off, the seats vacant for each programme in colleges will be displayed on the website of the university.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ Mumbai: Education minister Varsha Gaikwad reaches school to meet students on first day

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 12:34 PM IST