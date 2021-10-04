Delhi University admissions commence today on du.ac.in; check schedule here

The Delhi University has commenced admissions from today under the first cut-off list on its official website du.ac.in and the process is completely online this year, like the last time, with the varsity asking students not to come to the campus.
The university announced the first cut-off list on October 1. Now, the admission process will start on Monday and go on till October 6.
Professor Rajeev Gupta, Chairman of the university's Admissions Committee, advised students against applying within the first hour of commencement of the admission process and the last few hours, when the admission process is going to end, since that is the time when there is maximum traffic on the portal.
"We are giving adequate amount of time to students to apply and pay the fees. So they should be careful and not be in a hurry. Students should review the situation before cancelling the admission. The seats are limited and cut-offs are quite high so if they have got admission in a college, they should not cancel it," he said.
Nearly 70,000 seats are up for grabs with eight colleges pegging cent per cent cut-offs for 10 courses.
Declaration of 1st Cut-Off by Colleges
1st October, 2021 (Friday)
Candidates to apply for Admission against 1st Cut-Off
10:00 am 04thOct (Monday) - 11:59pm 06thOct (Wednesday)
Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 1st Cut-Off
Till 5:00pm 07th Oct (Thursday)
Last day of payment by candidates against 1st Cut-Off
5:00pm 08th Oct (Friday)
Declaration of 2ndCut-Off by Colleges
09th October 2021 (Saturday)
Candidates to apply for Admission against 2nd Cut-Off
10:00 am 11thOct (Monday) - 11:59 pm 13th Oct (Wednesday)
Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 2ndCut-Off
Till 5:00pm 14th Oct (Thursday)
Last day of payment by candidates against 2ndCut-Off
5:00pm 15thOct (Friday)
Declaration of 3rdCut-Off by Colleges
16th October 2021 (Saturday)
Candidates to apply for Admission against 3rd Cut-Off
10:00 am 18thOct (Monday) - 11:59 pm 21st Oct (Thursday)
Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 3rdCut-Off
Till 5:00pm 22nd Oct (Friday)
Last day of payment by candidates against 3rdCut-Off
5:00pm 23rd Oct (Saturday)
Declaration of Special Cutoff* by Colleges
25th Oct (Monday)
Candidates to apply for Admission against Special Cut-Off
10:00 am 26th Oct (Tuesday) - 11:59pm 27th Oct (Wednesday)
Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against Special Cut-Off
5:00 pm 28th Oct (Thursday)
Last day of payment by candidates against Special Cut-Off
5:00 pm 29th Oct (Friday)
Declaration of 4th Cut-Off* by Colleges
30th October (Saturday)
Candidates to apply for Admission against 4thCut-Off
10:00 am 1st Nov (Monday) - 11:59pm 2nd Nov (Tuesday)
Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 4thCut-Off
5:00 pm 5th Nov (Friday)
Last day of payment by candidates against 4thCut-Off
5:00 pm 6th Nov (Saturday)
Declaration of 5th Cutoffs*
8th Nov (Monday)
Candidates to apply for Admission against 5thCut-Off
10:00 am 9th Nov (Tuesday) – 11:59 pm 10th Nov (Wednesday)
Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 5thCut-Off
11:59 pm 11thNov (Thursday)
Last date Payment of fee against 5th Cutoff
5:00 pm 12th Nov (Friday)
Declaration of cutoffs against Special Drive* on Vacant Seats wherever available
13th Nov (Saturday)
Candidates to Apply Against Special Drive
14th -15th Nov (Sunday-Monday)
Last date for Payment of fee against Special Drive
16th Nov (Tuesday)
These cutoffs will be declared only if there are vacant seats available. In case vacant seats are left further Merit Lists may be announced by the University of Delhi.
According to the guidelines issued by DU, the candidate is allowed to choose only one programme in a college during a particular cutoff, and selecting multiple programmes and colleges in a particular cutoff is not permitted.
On receiving the application, the colleges verify it along with the uploaded documents to approve or decline the candidature. The colleges verify the documents uploaded by the candidate for eligibility and meeting the required cut-off.
Verification of documents is done at various stages by colleges -- programme or teacher incharge of the respective colleges will verify the minimum qualifications and cut-off requirement. Then the admission convenor rechecks and approves or rejects the candidature and finally, the principal approves or rejects the candidature.
The university assured that no application will be left undecided and it will either be approved or rejected (citing reason) by the college principal.
Once the candidate has taken admission after paying fees, they will have to sign an online declaration stating that the information provided by them is correct.
The uploaded documents will be verified physically by colleges within the stipulated time period as and when notified by the university. Candidates who had applied in a cut-off but their application was "rejected" in that cutoff list will be considered as fresh candidates.
After the fifth cut-off, the seats vacant for each programme in colleges will be displayed on the website of the university.
(With PTI inputs)
