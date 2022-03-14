Delhi: Under-construction building collapses near Kashmiri Gate, 8 persons rescued

An under-construction building collapsed at Nicholson Road near Kashmiri Gate in Delhi on Monday. According to Delhi Fire Service, few persons feared trapped.

The police said that eight persons have been rescued from the site. Search and rescue operation are underway, the police added.

Delhi | An under-construction building collapses at Nicholson Road near Kashmiri Gate, few persons feared trapped: Delhi Fire Service — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 06:15 PM IST