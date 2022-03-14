e-Paper Get App
Delhi

Updated on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 06:15 PM IST

Delhi: Under-construction building collapses near Kashmiri Gate, 8 persons rescued

FPJ Web Desk
An under-construction building collapsed at Nicholson Road near Kashmiri Gate in Delhi on Monday. According to Delhi Fire Service, few persons feared trapped.

The police said that eight persons have been rescued from the site. Search and rescue operation are underway, the police added.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 06:15 PM IST