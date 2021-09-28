Delhi: Two-time taekwondo gold medallist and Indian Idol participant held for snatching

Delhi Police has arrested Indian Idol's former contestant and two times National gold medallist in Taekwondo for snatching and robbery, an official said here on Tuesday.

According to the police, the 28-year-old accused, identified as Suraj, a resident of Gupta Enclave, Vikas Nagar, Uttam Nagar Delhi, has been previously involved in more than 30 criminal cases registered at various Police Stations.

The accused was a participant in Indian Idol Season 4 and had managed to reach in top 50 contestants then.

During patrolling duty on September 22, a police team saw a suspicious person on a scooty and was subsequently intercepted by the staff.

"During checking, Scooty was found stolen from PS Kirti Nagar. During the cursory search of the accused, one country-made pistol with 1 live cartridge was recovered from his possession," the police said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to snatching several mobile phones and robbery of 2.5 kg gold articles from northern Delhi's Subzi Mandi area.

"He also confessed to have committed over 100 snatchings in different parts of Delhi especially in West, Outer, Central, and North Districts," an official said adding that the accused has revealed that he used to commit robbery with his two associates by using a country-made pistol and a knife on a motorcycle.

During the course of the investigation, 55 mobile phones and four two-wheelers were recovered at the instance of the accused from different places.

The police have registered a case and further probe is on.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 05:53 PM IST