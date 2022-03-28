Delhi: SpiceJet flight collides with pole at airport; all passengers safe

New Delhi: A SpiceJet flight (passengers) collided with an electric pole at the Delhi airport during pushback of the aircraft. The collision occurred during pushback, that is, when the aircraft was being moved from the passenger terminal to the runway.

The aircraft was scheduled to fly from Delhi to Jammu. A replacement plane was arranged for the passengers booked on the flight.



"Today, SpiceJet flight SG 160 was scheduled to operate between Delhi & Jammu. During push back, the right-wing trailing edge came in close contact with a pole, causing damage to aileron. A replacement aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight", the SpiceJet Spokesperson said.

The airport official said that an investigation has been launched.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 03:30 PM IST