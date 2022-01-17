Delhi sees a dip in COVID-19 cases with over 12,000 fresh detections, infections fall by 6,000 from yesterday

Delhi saw a dip in COVID-19 cases with over 12,000 new cases and 24 deaths in last 24 hours. The national capital on Monday reported 12,527 COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 27.99 per cent from 30.64 per cent a day ago, according to health department data.

On Saturday, Delhi had reported 20,718 cases and 30 deaths.

On Thursday, the city had recorded 28,867 COVID-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic, and 31 deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 29.21 per cent.

COVID19 | Delhi reports 12,527 new cases & 24 deaths in last 24 hours; Active cases declines to 83,982. Positivity rate at 27.99% pic.twitter.com/X9qbxEKoOP — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022

Delhi's previous biggest daily jump of 28,395 cases was recorded on April 20 last year.

On Wednesday, Delhi had logged 40 deaths, the highest since June 10 last year, when 44 fatalities were recorded.

According to government data, 2,591 Covid patients are in hospitals. Of these, 123 patients are on ventilator support. Of the 15,499 hospital beds for Covid patients, only 2,711 are occupied.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 06:37 PM IST