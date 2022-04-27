e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / Delhi reports more than 1000 Covid cases for sixth consecutive day with 1,367 fresh infections

Delhi reports more than 1000 Covid cases for sixth consecutive day with 1,367 fresh infections

The infection tally in the national capital stands at 18,78,458 and the death toll has reached 26,170, the bulletin stated

PTI | Updated on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 07:47 PM IST

Health workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE kit) attend to Covid-19 coronavirus patients inside a banquet hall temporarily converted into a Covid care centre in New Delhi on May 7, 2021/ File | (Photo by AFP)
Health workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE kit) attend to Covid-19 coronavirus patients inside a banquet hall temporarily converted into a Covid care centre in New Delhi on May 7, 2021/ File | (Photo by AFP)
Advertisement

Delhi reported 1,367 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate stood at 4.50 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Wednesday.

It was the sixth consecutive day that the capital recorded over 1,000 new cases in a day.

The infection tally in the national capital stands at 18,78,458 and the death toll has reached 26,170, the bulletin stated.

A total of 30,346 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city on Tuesday, it said.

Delhi had reported 1,204 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 4.64 per cent.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 07:47 PM IST