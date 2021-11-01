Delhi reports 531 new dengue cases in the last week, 6 deaths in year so far

Delhi recorded 531 fresh dengue cases in the last week with total death tally in the capital city climbing to six this year. With this, the number of dengue cases went over 1,530, according to a South Delhi Municipal Corporation report released on Monday.

In a major sign of worry, out of the total figures of dengue cases reported in the national capital this year, 1,196 have been recorded in the last month till, October 30.

531 new #Dengue cases reported in the last week in Delhi. 6 deaths have been reported this year so far: South Delhi Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/XJHiqbGkU9 — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2021

This is the highest number of deaths Delhi has witnessed in a year since 2017 due to dengue. In 2017, the total fatality count officially reported was 10, similar to the figures of previous year, 2016 (10).

According to news agency ANI, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will form an expert team to monitor the dengue situation in Delhi.

In the wake of increasing number of dengue cases in the city, with the tally surpassing the 1,000-mark in recent days, the private and the government hospitals across the national capital are preparing for the beds and other medical facilities required to deal with the situation. The situation comes as another challenge for the city's health care workers and infrastructure after seeing a relief in the number of COVID-19 cases here.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 01:23 PM IST