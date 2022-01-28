Delhi reports 4,044 COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate down to 8.60%

Delhi on Friday reported 4,044 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped slightly to 8.60 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 17,64,41 and the death toll climbed to 25,769, the latest health bulletin stated.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 47,042, it said.

Delhi had on Thursday reported 4,291 cases with a positivity rate of 9.56 per cent and 34 deaths.

On Wednesday, it had logged 7,498 cases with a positivity rate of 10.59 per cent, and recorded 29 deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

It took just 10 days for the daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 07:41 PM IST