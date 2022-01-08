e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Assembly Elections 2022: UP will go to polls in 7 phases, 10th Feb to 7th MarPunjab, Uttarakhand and Goa to vote on 14th FebManipur on 27th Feb and 3 MarCounting and results on 10th Mar
Delhi

Updated on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 06:52 PM IST

Delhi reports 20,181 fresh COVID-19 cases and 7 fatalities today

It has positivity rate of 19.6% and death toll reached upto 25,143.
FPJ Web Desk
In emerge of Omicron variant, Delhi reported 20,181 fresh COVID cases today. 11,869 people recovered from the virus while 7 fatalite been reported.

The state have 48,178 es ha Active cases.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 06:52 PM IST
