Delhi reports 20,181 fresh COVID-19 cases and 7 fatalities today

In emerge of Omicron variant, Delhi reported 20,181 fresh COVID cases today. 11,869 people recovered from the virus while 7 fatalite been reported.

The state have 48,178 es ha Active cases.

It has positivity rate of 19.6% and death toll reached upto 25,143.

Delhi reports 20,181 fresh COVID cases, 11,869 recoveries, and 7 deaths



Active cases: 48,178

Daily positivity rate: 19.6%

Death toll: 25,143 pic.twitter.com/Uxux4exk56 — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2022

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 06:52 PM IST