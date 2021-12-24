Delhi reports 180 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest in 6 months

Delhi on Friday reported 180 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the highest in six months. With 782 active cases, the national capital now has the highest number of Covid patients in five months. The test positivity rate has touched 0.29% and the recovery rate is 98.21%.v

The last high in single-day cases was on June 22 this year, when 134 Covid cases were reported in Delhi. For active cases, the last spike was on July 16, when there were 657 active cases.

No new Covid deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, and 82 patients were discharged during this duration. The total number of deaths due to the virus in Delhi is 25,103, with a Covid death rate of 1.74%.

375 patients are in home isolation. The total number of Covid cases in Delhi is 14,42,813.

As Omicron cases steadily rise in the national capital, the Delhi government yesterday banned all gatherings to celebrate Christmas and New Year. All cultural events and other gatherings have been prohibited, according to an order by the DDMA.

Delhi has recorded 57 Omicron cases so far, the highest among all states and union territories in India. A total of 213 cases of the highly contagious strain of Covid have been detected in India.

