Delhi reports 136 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate rises to 0.56%

Delhi on Monday recorded 136 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.56 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,63,070, the health bulletin stated.

The death toll remained unchanged at 26,141.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted the previous day stood at 24,152, the bulletin said.

On Sunday, the national capital had reported 132 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.38 per cent, and no death.

The city had recorded 161 cases with a positivity rate of 0.44 per cent, and one death on Saturday.

On Friday, 174 COVID-19 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.45 per cent, and no death.

On March 5, 6 and 7 too, no fatalities were recorded in the city.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus.

Amid the decline in daily cases, the number of patients under home isolation in Delhi has also fallen significantly over the last few weeks.

As on February 1, the total number of home isolation cases stood at 12,312. The number stood at 507 on Monday.

There are 3,430 containment zones in Delhi, down from 3,507 on Sunday, the bulletin stated.

There are 10,560 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 98 (0.93 per cent) of them are occupied, it said.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 09:44 PM IST