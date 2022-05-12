Delhi reports 1,032 fresh COVID-19 cases; positivity rate rises to 3.64 per cent

Delhi on Thursday recorded 1,032 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate stood at 3.64 per cent, according to data shared by the state health department.

With these new cases, the national capital's overall Covid tally has increased to 18,98,173 while the death toll stood at 26,184.

Delhi reported 970 fresh Covid cases at a positivity rate of 3.34 per cent and one death on Wednesday.

Delhi reported 1,118 fresh coronavirus cases and one death on Tuesday, while the positivity rate was 4.38 per cent.

A total of 28,386 tests were conducted a day earlier, according to the latest health bulletin.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 06:53 PM IST