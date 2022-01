Delhi on Thursday, January 13, reported 28,867 new COVID-19 cases which are slightly higher than yesterday. The positivity rate has reached up to 29.21 %.

22121 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged today. 62324 patients are in home isolation and only 2369 patients are admitted in hospitals.

City recorded 31 deaths due to coronavirus on Thursday. State conducted 80417 tests within last 24 hours. 98 patients are on ventilator.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 08:03 PM IST