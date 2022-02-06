e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 07:05 PM IST

Delhi records 1,410 Covid cases, 14 deaths; positivity rate down to 2.45 pc

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,43,933 and the death toll climbed to 25,983, the latest bulletin stated.
PTI
Delhi on Sunday reported 1,410 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 2.45 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 57,549, it said.

Delhi had on Saturday reported 1,604 cases with a positivity rate of 2.87 per cent, and 17 deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 07:05 PM IST
