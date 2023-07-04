Delhi Airport: Three Flights Diverted To Lucknow, Amritsar Due To Bad Weather In National Capital

Heavy rains lashed Delhi on Tuesday which led to a minor disruption in flight schedules at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. At least three flights had to be diverted to other cities due to the bad weather in the national capital.

Out of the three flights, two were diverted to Amritsar while one was sent to Lucknow.

"Due to bad weather in Delhi, three flights diverted from Delhi Airport - one to Lucknow and two to Amritsar," Airport sources were quoted as saying by ANI.

Vistara Airlines later confirmed on social media that two of its flights have been diverted to Amritsar due to the bad weather in Delhi.

"Flight UK836 from Chennai to Delhi (MAA-DEL) has been diverted to Amritsar (ATQ) due to bad weather at Delhi airport and is expected to arrive in Amritsar at 1540hrs. Please stay tuned for further updates.

"Flight UK960 from Mumbai to Delhi (BOM-DEL) has been diverted to Amritsar (ATQ) due to bad weather at Delhi Airport and is expected to arrive in Amritsar at 1530 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates," Vistara Tweeted.

The weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or thundershowers later in the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 37 degrees Celsius.

The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) informed on Tuesday that "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi, South Delhi, South-East Delhi, NCR (Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Loharu, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad (Haryana) Shikohabad (U.P.) Bhiwari, Laxmangarh, Rajgarh (Rajasthan)."

"Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi, New Delhi, South-West Delhi, East Delhi, NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Indirapuram) Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Daurala, Jalesar, Etah, Tundla, Agra, Firozabad, Jajau (U.P.) Pilani, Nagar, Dholpur (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," the RWFC tweet further stated.