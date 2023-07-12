Delhi: Rahul Gandhi May Move Into Late Sheila Dixit's 3BHK In Nizamuddin East

Rahul Gandhi might move into Sheila Dixit's 3BHK flat in the fabled Nizamuddin East locality. | PTI

Reports suggest that Rahul Gandhi might move into Sheila Dixit's 3BHK flat in the upscale Nizamuddin East locality. Rahul, who had to vacate his previous bungalow owing to his disqualification as MP, had been temporarily residing with his mother- Sonia Gandhi at 10, Janpanth and had been in the lookout for a residence since the past few months.

Sheila Dixit's Nizamuddin house

This property in Nizamuddin East belongs to the family of the former Chief Minister Of Delhi, Sheila Dixit. Sheila had purchased the house in 1991 and had breathed her last here.

Even though several Congress party workers had offered the Gandhi scion, their own properties to stay in, Rahul seems to have made up his mind on this one. This 1,500 square feet house will be a contrast to the vast and spacious 12, Tughlaq Lane Lutyens Delhi bungalow, in which he lived for the past 19 years.

Nizamuddin East locality

Interestingly this modest accommodation over looks the 16th-century Mughal era mausoleum, the most beautiful, Humayun's Tomb.

Among other highlights of the location includes the very famous Dargah of 13th-century Sufi saint Khwaja Nizamuddin Auliya, the burial place of great Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib, legendary lanes and other important historical structures.

Defamation case against Rahul

On March 23 this year, a Surat court had sentenced Rahul Gandhi to 2 years in jail in the defamation case against him on his remark on the 'Modi' surname. Subsequently, Gandhi was disqualified as Kerala's Wayanad MP.

Following this he vacated his bungalow in Lutyens Delhi. On that occasion, he stated to the reporters present, "People of India gave me this house 19 years ago…I want to thank them. There is a price for speaking the truth nowadays…. I will continue to pay the price for speaking the truth…whatever be it,”

The Gujarat High Court last week, refused to stay the Surat Court's order. The congress is preparing to challenge the conviction further in the Supreme Court. If that attempt fails, Rahul Gandhi will not be able to contest in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.