Delhi: Police suspect foul play in 'kidnapping' of BJP Yuva Morcha president's daughter, question family

BJYM Delhi President Vasu Rukhar | Vasu Rukhar's Facebook

On Thursday, the Delhi Police said they are investigating the alleged kidnapping of the one-month-old daughter of Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha President Vasu Rukhar. The child was reportedly taken by two individuals on a bike in Central Delhi the previous evening, but was later found at a temple.

𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝘀𝘂𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘀𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱 𝗺𝗮𝘆 𝗯𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝘃𝗼𝗹𝘃𝗲𝗱

The police now suspect foul play and are questioning the Rukhar family and their domestic staff, as they believe someone from the household may have been involved. They are also exploring the possibility of personal animosity being a factor.

In response to the allegations, Rukhar informed The Indian Express that he and his family are maintaining communication with the investigating team.

“I was told that someone from the family or neighbourhood could be involved. I don’t know what happened exactly as I was not there. Maybe someone is involved. Police will see that…We are coordinating with the police investigation. Our child is safe now. We are happy,” Rukhar told the Express.

𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗥𝘂𝗸𝗵𝗮𝗿'𝘀 𝗱𝗮𝘂𝗴𝗵𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗯𝗲𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗸𝗶𝗱𝗻𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗱 𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗳𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴

On Wednesday evening, reports emerged of Rukhar's one-month-old daughter being taken from her mother's grasp while visiting a temple near their home in Jhandewalan. The police stated that two men on a motorcycle snatched the child, with the mother attempting to chase after the perpetrators but eventually falling.

Shweta Chauhan, DCP (Central), had earlier said that they received two PCR calls on Wednesday about the alleged kidnapping around 5.16 pm-5.21 pm. "We sent several police teams to the spot to rescue the child. In the meantime, we received information that an abandoned child was found near Shani Mandir in the Maurice Nagar area. It was the same child. Her mother was called and she identified her. We registered a case of kidnapping and are investigating the matter," DCP Chauhan had said.

𝗛𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝘀𝗽𝗼𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝗼𝗿 𝘀𝘂𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁𝘀 𝘆𝗲𝘁, 𝗸𝗶𝗱𝗻𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸𝘀 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗸𝗻𝗼𝘄𝗻 𝗽𝗲𝗼𝗽𝗹𝗲: 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲

Rukhar's family had claimed that the mother and domestic help were with the child at the time of the incident. However, police sources now suspect the involvement of someone from within the family or someone known to them.

“Till now, we have not spotted any bike or suspects in the footage. We also spoke to the locals and have got no information about the kidnappers. We think Rukhar’s family, help or some known person from the house planned the kidnapping. We are questioning the family members…It is also possible that a known person abandoned the child to take revenge for something,” a police officer said, as per Express' report.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)