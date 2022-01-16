Delhi Police launches its first podcast 'Kissa Khaki Ka' - all you need to know

Stepping into a new initiative, Delhi Police is making its first foray into the world of podcasts- a digital audio presentation. The police force aims to establish communication with the masses through its unheard stories of crimes, investigations, heart and humanity when the nation is celebrating its 75th Independence under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

On Sunday, January 16, the first episode of the podcast, titled 'Kissa Khaki Ka', was aired on the social media handles of the Delhi Police at 2 pm.

The podcast will be narrated by well known media educator Vartika Nanda, who has also been working on prison reforms through her radio program initiatives. It will be available on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

दिल से दिल्ली पुलिस की दास्ताँ - 'किस्सा खाकी का'

पहले एपिसोड में आज सुनिए 'थान सिंह की पाठशाला'#KissaKhakiKa

A Story that will fill you with smiles.

What is the podcast about?

'Kissa Khaki Ka' will celebrate the extraordinary services rendered by members of Delhi Police personnel cutting across all ranks. These personnel have displayed remarkable sincerity towards their duties and, at the same time, carried out social and humanitarian services voluntarily.

The Delhi Police is committed to reach out to people through all traditional and new-age mediums in order to strengthen 'last-mile policing' with a human touch, a release read.

Podcast to create bond:

The podcast will create a new bond between Delhi Police and citizens and will enable better understanding among people and the police force faces. A bond of trust between the public and police forces will help in better policing. Delhi Police is committed to reaching out to people through all the traditional and new age medium in order to strengthen ‘Last-Mile-Policing’ with a human touch.

